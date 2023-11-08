Large fire reported at chemical plant near Houston

Evacuations were in process, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

A massive fire at a chemical plant near Houston is prompting evacuations, according to authorities.

All employees are accounted for, with only one worker suffering a minor burn injury, according to Sound Resource Solutions, which owns the plant.

Evacuations were in process in the town of Shepherd, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

A massive fire at a chemical plant in Shepherd, Texas, is prompting evacuations, on Nov. 8, 2023, according to authorities. @sparklingdonut/X

Residents of Livingston, which is located several miles north of Shepherd, are being asked to shelter in place and turn off air conditioning systems until further notice, according to Livingston police.

Dark black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant.

Shepherd is about an hour north of Houston.

