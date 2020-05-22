Large, white circles appear in California parks to promote social distancing The circles serve as a reminder to maintain distance.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches with predicted sunny weather for California, local governments are implementing social distancing guides to help people enjoy the outdoors at a safe distance from one another.

Large, white circles have been painted across San Francisco parks to promote social distancing.

Circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line San Francisco's Dolores Park, May 21, 2020. Noah Berger/AP Photo

In San Francisco’s latest effort to reopen public spaces, the Recreation and Parks department painted 10-foot circles on park grass where people can sit, relax and enjoy the parks safely.

“The social distancing circles, which will be in four San Francisco parks in advance of Memorial Day, is a pilot program similar to what NYC Parks has implemented in Brooklyn’s Domino Park,” Tamara Aparton with the San Francisco Recreation and Park department tells ABC. “Like masks and signage, we hope the circles will serve as another visual reminder to use our parks safely by social distancing.”

The four sites with social distancing circles include: Dolores Park, Little Marina, Washington Square, and Jackson Playground which will be completed today.

Earlier this month, Mayor Breed threatened to close Dolores Park due to large crowds ignoring social distancing rules. The circles serve as a reminder to maintain distance while enjoying the extended weekend.

Circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line San Francisco's Dolores Park, May 21, 2020. Noah Berger/AP Photo

Recently, local governments have struggled to keep people socially distant at public places like beaches and national parks. California Governor Newsom closed beaches in Orange County after pictures showed crowds of beach-goers. The National Park Service also voiced concern over crowding throughout the weekend due to some major parks reopening.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map