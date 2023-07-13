Larry Nassar stabbed in prison after comment he allegedly made while watching Wimbledon: Sources

Larry Nassar was stabbed at least six times, allegedly by another inmate.

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed in prison after a comment he allegedly made while watching the women's Wimbledon tennis tournament with other inmates, according to sources familiar with the case.

Nassar, who was convicted of sexually assaulting U.S. gymnastics team members, allegedly said to other inmates on Sunday, "I wish there were girls playing," according to sources.

That comment, according to sources, led a fellow inmate to go to Nassar's cell later in the day and stab him at least six times with a manufactured weapon, according to sources.

Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Paul Sancya/AP, FILE

Several inmates then ran into Nassar's cell and took the suspect off of the former doctor, sources said.

Two sources familiar with the situation told ABC News on Monday that Nassar was listed in stable condition.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate was assaulted on Sunday at the United States Penitentiary Coleman II, a high security federal facility in Florida, and said no one else was injured.

The suspect has not been charged formally by investigators.

The Associated Press was the first outlet to report the details of the assault.

Nassar was arrested in 2016 and convicted of state and federal charges for sexually assaulting members of the U.S. gymnastics team. His sentences total hundreds of years.