A man and woman who survived the Las Vegas massacre together got engaged at Tuesday's sunrise remembrance ceremony which marked the second anniversary of the mass shooting.

Jino Amparan and Anissa Campos, who live in California, were at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival together when gunfire broke out on the night of Oct. 1, 2017, according to Clark County, Nevada, officials.

Amparan, a firefighter, helped give first-aid during the chaos, according to ABC Las Vegas affiliate KTNV.

"The concert was super emotional," Campos said, according to KTNV. "We went through a lot but it also brought us closer together."

On Tuesday, after a solemn sunrise remembrance ceremony, Clark County officials posted a photo of the newly-engaged couple to Twitter, writing, "A special and happy moment of love."

A special and happy moment of love at today's #1October Sunrise Remembrance. Jino Amparan and Anissa Campos got engaged to be married. ❤️ They are Las #Vegas shooting survivors from California who had attended the festival together. Congratulations! #VegasStrong #VegasStronger pic.twitter.com/r6FdSJ6VUi — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 1, 2019

Fifty-eight people were murdered and hundreds of others were injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, targeting concertgoers below. The massacre became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.