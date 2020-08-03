Tropical Storm Isaias to bring dangerous storm surge: What you need to know Storm surge may reach 5 feet near the South Carolina-North Carolina border.

Storm surge poses a major threat to the Carolinas and New York City as Tropical Storm Isaias charges up the coast.

Isaias is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Monday. Storm surge may reach 5 feet near the South Carolina-North Carolina border.

Isaias will reach the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast on Tuesday.

Lower Manhattan will be particularly vulnerable to storm surge from Isaias, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. Emergency management crews are deploying flood protection measures, he said.

During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, at least 1,500 people died "directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge," the National Hurricane Center said.

But what is storm surge?

Here's how it works:

As pressure falls in the hurricane's center, water levels rise. The water accumulates while the storm is still over the open ocean.

When the hurricane closes in on land, its strong winds push that water toward the coast and up onto land, creating walls of water sometimes as high as 20 feet.

The danger to people inside houses on the coast is the deluge of water that can flood homes and overpower walls rapidly.

When Hurricane Sandy hit New York and New Jersey in 2012, many homes filled quickly with water that reached levels of 8 to 9 feet.

The risks can be even greater if storm surge combines with high tide, creating a devastating, rapid rise in water levels.