Limo in deadly crash had been cited for out-of-service brakes

The limousine that crashed Saturday in upstate New York, killing 20 people, had been cited by the State Department of Transportation in March for brake failures, according to inspection results obtained by ABC News.

The citations included “brakes out of service” and "brake connections with constrictions under vehicle," the records show.

When the limousine was re-inspected six months later in September, the state DOT noted its "failure to correct defects on previous inspection report."

Authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board and the New York State Police, are investigating the crash.

The accident killed the driver of the limousine, all 17 passengers, and two pedestrians.

The operator of the limo company, Nauman Hussain, was arrested in a “controlled traffic stop” because state police feared he was trying to flee, a source told ABC News.

The district attorney said there were suitcases in the car. The defense attorney said he feared death threats but investigators aren’t sure whether to believe that.

