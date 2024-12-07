Linda McMahon’s alleged WWE sexual abuse lawsuit paused

A federal judge paused the child sexual abuse case involving President-elect Donald Trump's education secretary pick Linda McMahon, her husband Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The Maryland lawsuit, filed in October by five John Does who worked as the ringside crew when they were teens, alleges WWE co-founders Linda and Vince McMahon turned a blind eye to years of sexual abuse of the underaged "ring boys" by an announcer and executives at the company. The McMahons have denied the claims.

The stay in the case is a major development for the businesswoman and former Small Business Administration head -- Linda McMahon's cabinet role is tasked with investigating sexual misconduct in education programs.

Linda McMahon has been meeting with senators who will determine whether she'll be confirmed for the position in Trump's second administration while her apparent lack of experience in schools is being debated.

In this July 18, 2024, file photo, former administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar granted a stay in the case pending a ruling by the Supreme Court of Maryland in the Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023 (CVA). The CVA could repeal the statute of limitations in certain civil actions relating to child sexual abuse, according to Maryland House Bill 1. This includes sexual abuse and any other sexual conduct that is a crime.

Earlier this week, the defendants, WWE, it's parent company TKO, and the McMahons, sought a stay in the case until the Maryland Supreme Court rules on CVA's constitutionality. The defendants argued a motion to stay was key in the case involving alleged abuse from roughly forty years ago. A decision by the high court is expected Aug. 31, 2025.

The scathing lawsuit came just weeks before Linda McMahon's nomination for education secretary. The decades-old sexual abuse allegations were slammed by her attorney, Laura Brevetti. In November, Brevetti told ABC News the FBI investigated the allegations at the time and found no grounds to further investigate the claims, calling the most recent lawsuit "baseless."

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment. However, the allegations could impact McMahon's confirmation for the cabinet position.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told ABC News if there's evidence proving Linda McMahon concealed the alleged sexual abuse scandal then it would be a "pretty big concern."