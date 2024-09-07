Line Fire forces evacuation in California town

The fire has destroyed over 3,000 acres, according to officials.

Officials in San Bernardino County, California, issued an evacuation order Saturday after a wildfire grew to over 3,000 acres.

Firefighter Craig Posey, left, hoses down a hot spot while fighting the Line Fire, Sept. 6, 2024, in Highland, Calif.) Jae C. Hong/AP

The Line Fire was 0% contained as of Saturday afternoon, roughly two days after the fire started, according to Cal Fire.

The evacuation order, which was issued due to "an immediate threat to life," affected the area from Calle Del Rio to Highway 38, including Greenspot Road north, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office said in a statement.