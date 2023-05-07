20-year-old security guard identified as victim in Texas mall shooting

Eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire at shoppers at a Texas strip mall.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, about 30 miles northeast of Dallas.

The victims' ages range from 5 to 61 years old, according to authorities. A vigil will be held for the victims on Sunday afternoon at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church in Allen.

Here is what we know about the victims:

Christian LaCour, 20

Christian LaCour, 20, died during the Allen, Texas shooting, his sister, Brianna Smith, confirmed to ABC News.

LaCour was an on-duty security guard at the outlet mall where the shooting occurred, his sister said.

"He was a really sweet kid," Brianna Smith told ABC News over the phone. "I'm sad that he's gone."

Christian's mother, Tracye LaCour, asked for privacy, telling ABC News they are praying for the families of the other victims.

