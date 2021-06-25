LIVE UPDATES
Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial ahead of sentencing in Floyd death
He was convicted in the May 2020 death of Floyd.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced Friday.
The sentencing starts at 2:30 p.m. ET.
In April, Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on three counts: Second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. He is widely expected to appeal.
Chauvin will be sentenced on the most serious charge, second-degree unintentional murder, which under Minnesota law has a maximum sentence of 40 years.
Judge Peter Cahill will decide the sentence.
Chauvin is expected to be the 10th law enforcement officer sentenced to prison terms after being convicted of murdering people on the job, according to data by the Police Integrity Research Group at Bowling Green State University.
Judge Cahill denies request for a new trial
Judge Cahill on Friday denied yet another attempt by Chauvin’s defense team for a new trial, hours before the sentencing hearing.
The filing stated the defendant “has failed to demonstrate that the Court abused its discretion or committed error such that the Defendant was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial.”
-ABC News’ Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report