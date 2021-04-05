Transcript for Derek Chauvin juror speaks out on T-shirt controversy

to turn to that breaking headline I mentioned off the top tonight involving Derek chauvin and that guilty verdict. Lawyers tonight are now asking for a new trial. Late today, filing a motion on several grounds including with they claim is jury misconduct. It comes as a photo has surfaced showing one of the jurors wearing a black lives matter t-shirt and cap and attending a March in Washington. Here's ABC's Alex Perez tonight, of course, following the case from the start for us. Reporter: Tonight, Brandon Mitchell, 1 of 12 jurors who convicted former cop Derek chauvin of killing George Floyd, is defending his impartiality as a juror after this picture of him last August resurfaced online. At the March on Washington, commemorating Dr. Martin Luther king's "I have a dream speech." An event where George Floyd's family members spoke. Ooichlt I'm marching for George. Reporter: Mitchell, wearing a shirt with a picture of Dr. King and the words, "Get your knee off our necks" and "Blm." After the guilty verdict, Mitchell, telling our robin Roberts, that video of chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck was key. Seeing the multiple angles of it from the body cam, from the other cell phones, it was probably the most important piece of evidence. Reporter: During jury selection, the defense read what Mitchell wrote on his questionnaire about the trial. Mitchell, during selection, answered "No" when asked if he participated in demonstrations about police use of force. Mitchell told "The Minneapolis star tribune" his attendance in D.C. Was "100% not" a March for George Floyd, and directly related to mlk's March in the '60s. And David, that defense motion for a new trial is expected in high profile cases like this one. The prosecution has already responded, saying they will vigorously oppose that motion. As for the juror, Brandon Mitchell, he says the decision to convict was based solely on the evidence. David? All right, Alex Perez again tonight. Thank you, Alex.

