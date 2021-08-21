Tropical Storm Henri live updates: Now Category 1 hurricane

Henri is currently located 180 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Tropical Storm Henri strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning.

Henri is currently located 180 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 465 miles south of Montauk, New York.

Dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions and flooding rain is expected in parts of the Northeast beginning late tonight.

Landfall is looking to occur tomorrow late morning on Long Island.

If Henri makes landfall as a hurricane on Long Island, it will be the first land falling hurricane there since Gloria in 1985.