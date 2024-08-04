Tropical Storm Debby path and tracker: Florida landfall expected Monday morning

Members of the Florida National Guard have been advised to be prepared to conduct search-and-rescue missions once Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall on Monday, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Widespread flooding is expected for the Florida Panhandle region, particularly in the Big Bend area where Debby is expected to make landfall Monday morning as a category 1 hurricane, DeSantis said during a news conference Sunday morning.

The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. ABC News

DeSantis said the Florida National Guard and the state's Emergency Response Team are prepared to conduct search-and-rescue and provide humanitarian assistance.

"The Florida National Guard is standing by with 3,000 service members ready to assist the state Emergency Response Team, which includes search-and-rescue, route clearance, commodity distribution and protection of critical infrastructure," DeSantis said.

Storm surge up to 10 feet is possible during high tide for parts of Florida’s Big Bend region. ABC News

The governor said at least 12 swift boat crews and flat-bottom jon boat crews are also standing by to help with rescues.

He said that more than 30,000 bottles of water, more than 160,000 meals and nearly 14,000 tarps have been pre-staged in parts of Florida that are expected to be hit hard by the storm.

DeSantis said Florida utility companies have notified up to 17,000 linemen to be ready to spring into action once it is safe to repair any damage.

-ABC News Bill Hutchinson