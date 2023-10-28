LIVE UPDATES
Maine shooting live updates: Shooting suspect Robert Card found dead, Gov. confirms
Police had been searching for suspect Robert Card since Wednesday night.
The manhunt has ended for suspect Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people and injured 13 others in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday evening. Gov. Janet Mills confirmed the suspect was found dead Friday night of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Wednesday's mass shooting unfolded in two locations: a bowling alley where a children's league was taking place and a local bar, officials said.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the victims
The names of the 18 people killed in Wednesday night's mass shooting in Maine were released by authorities on Friday.
The victims at the bowling alley include youth bowling coach Bob Violette and his wife Lucille Violette, as well as bowling alley manager Tommy Conrad.
Aaron Young, 14, and his father William "Bill" Young, 43, were also among the victims at the bowling alley, their family said.
Victims Steven Vozzella and Bill Brackett were among those killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant. They were a part of a gathering of deaf people playing cornhole.
-ABC News' Whitney Lloyd
Biden on Maine shootings: 'This has been a tragic two days'
President Joe Biden issued a statement Friday night following the news that the suspect in the Maine mass shootings was found dead, saying, "This has been a tragic two days – not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country."
"Tonight we’re grateful that Lewiston and surrounding communities are safe after spending excruciating days hiding in their homes," Biden added.
Biden also thanked law enforcement, saying "they are the best of us," and, again, called on congressional Republicans to pass gun safety legislation.
"The Lewiston community – and all Americans – deserve nothing less," the president said.
-ABC News' Fritz Farrow
Garland says no community should 'endure these mass shootings'
Attorney General Merrick Garland thanked law enforcement for their efforts in finding the suspect and pledged continued support for those who have been impacted by the mass shooting.
"I want to thank our state and local law enforcement partners, along with the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and other federal agencies who have been working day and night to locate the shooter and keep the affected communities safe," Garland said in a statement.
Garland said that the FBI would continue to provide victim support resources to those who have been devastated by the tragedy that happened in Lewiston on Wednesday.
"No community should have to endure these mass shootings which have become routine in our country," Garland said.
'The threat is over': Lewiston police chief
Lewiston Police Chief David L. St. Pierre said authorities are relieved that the manhunt for mass shooting suspect Robert Card has ended.
"Our community can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the Gov. stated, and I can’t echo that enough," the police chief said, addressing the media at a news conference Friday night.
Despite Carr being found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, which authorities confirmed at the press event, St. Pierre said law enforcement has a lot of work ahead of them.
"Our work again is not done here. I was very elated tonight when I got the call from Commissioner Sauschuck advising me of the revelation of what took place and that Mr. Card is deceased and no longer a threat to our community or any other community," he said. "I just don’t want to forget the families that are grieving and will continue to grieve. I don't want to forget the law enforcement officials that have worked tirelessly throughout this whole event to come to a good conclusion."
He added, "I'm very happy to be here, and I’m very happy to say the threat is over."
Authorities also noted that hunting, which had been restricted in four communities where searching for the suspect had been taking place, is no longer banned for the weekend.
Officials said they will share further updates on Saturday.
Governor confirms death of suspect Robert Card
Gov. Janet Mills officially confirmed the Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card is dead. Authorities found his body on Friday, she said.