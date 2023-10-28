Maine shooting live updates: Shooting suspect Robert Card found dead, Gov. confirms

'The threat is over': Lewiston police chief

Lewiston Police Chief David L. St. Pierre said authorities are relieved that the manhunt for mass shooting suspect Robert Card has ended.

"Our community can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the Gov. stated, and I can’t echo that enough," the police chief said, addressing the media at a news conference Friday night.

11:47

Despite Carr being found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, which authorities confirmed at the press event, St. Pierre said law enforcement has a lot of work ahead of them.

"Our work again is not done here. I was very elated tonight when I got the call from Commissioner Sauschuck advising me of the revelation of what took place and that Mr. Card is deceased and no longer a threat to our community or any other community," he said. "I just don’t want to forget the families that are grieving and will continue to grieve. I don't want to forget the law enforcement officials that have worked tirelessly throughout this whole event to come to a good conclusion."

He added, "I'm very happy to be here, and I’m very happy to say the threat is over."

Authorities also noted that hunting, which had been restricted in four communities where searching for the suspect had been taking place, is no longer banned for the weekend.

Officials said they will share further updates on Saturday.