10 dead in shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., with suspected gunman at large

A Lunar New Year celebration had been underway in the Los Angeles suburb.

At least 10 people were shot and killed on Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Another 10 people were injured and the suspected gunman was at large, police said.

The Sheriff's Department said its homicide detectives were assisting Monterey Park Police Department officers in the investigation.

The Los Angeles suburb is hosting the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival this weekend, marking the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar.

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 21, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The annual two-day street festival is widely attended, with previous celebrations drawing as many as 100,000 daily visitors, according to the city. More than 65% of Monterey Park's about 60,000 residents identify as Asian American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Saturday's events were scheduled to finish at 9 p.m.

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 21, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Sheriff's Department said the shooting began at about 10:22 p.m. on West Garvey Avenue, near the downtown blocks where the festival was being held.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. ABC News' Vanessa Navarrete and Bonnie McLean contributed to this report.