DC plane crash live updates: Blackhawk helicopter collides with regional jet

JD Vance releases statement
Vice President JD Vance released a statement on X saying that he is monitoring the situation.
"Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening," he said.
An airplane went down in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.
An airplane went down in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, prompting a multi-agency search-and-rescue operation, according to officials.
The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicates a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport around 9 p.m. local time. The plane departed from Wichita, Kansas.
Sen. Ted Cruz, the chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said there are fatalities in the collision.
"While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities," Cruz said on X. "Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway."
The military aircraft was a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, according to two U.S. officials.
The military aircraft was a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, according to two U.S. officials.
The plane had departed from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C.
"It appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA airport right here in Washington, D.C.," Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News Wednesday night. "That's all I can confirm at this point in time, and I can just say that the thoughts and the prayers of the entire Trump administration are with all those that are involved."