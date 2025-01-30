DC plane crash live updates: Blackhawk helicopter collides with regional jet

An airplane went down in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

An airplane went down in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, prompting a multi-agency search-and-rescue operation, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicates a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport around 9 p.m. local time. The plane departed from Wichita, Kansas.