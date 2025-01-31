DC plane crash: A timeline of the deadly helicopter collision

Sixty-seven are presumed dead in the incident where a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live