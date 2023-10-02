Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president to appear in court, blasts judge

Trump goes on trial today in a $250 million lawsuit brought by the New York AG.

Former President Donald Trump goes on trial in New York today in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.

Trump has signaled his intention to attend the first days of the trial, in which he, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth while lowering his tax burden.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have described him as a "master of finding value where others do not," arguing that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.