Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president to appear in court, blasts judge
Trump goes on trial today in a $250 million lawsuit brought by the New York AG.
Former President Donald Trump goes on trial in New York today in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.
Trump has signaled his intention to attend the first days of the trial, in which he, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth while lowering his tax burden.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have described him as a "master of finding value where others do not," arguing that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.
Trump blasts judge ahead of trial
Former President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on the judge overseeing and deciding his case, writing on Truth Social overnight that Justice Arthur Engoron should resign and be sanctioned for "abuse of power."
Similar to his earlier post, Trump focused on the alleged inflated value of Mar-a-Lago, in addition to an appellate decision that his lawyers unsuccessfully tried to use to limit the timeframe of the case.
Trump says he will attend trial's opening
Former President Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday night that he intends to attend the opening of the trial.
"See you in court -- Monday morning," he wrote in a post.
Earlier Sunday, multiple sources familiar with the decision told ABC News that Trump was expecting to attend.
Trump will have no speaking role in court on Monday, but it is anticipated that he'll return to the courthouse toward the end of the state's case when court records show he will be called as a witness.