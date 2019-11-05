A group of fishermen on a lobster boat reeled in an unexpected catch off the coast of Maine.

Warren (Ren) Dorr shared a series of photos on Facebook that showed how he and two other lobstermen helped rescue a deer that they spotted swimming five miles offshore.

"Couldn’t let the poor guy suffer and drown so we brought him aboard and sailed him half hour to land and dropped him off on the beach," Dorr wrote on Facebook. "And sailed back out to haul!"

Dorr, a captain aboard the Ryss & Stace commercial fishing vehicle, received countless thank yous and congratulatory comments on the Facebook post, which has over 5,600 likes and nearly 1,000 comments as of the time of publication.

The crew were able to get the seemingly young deer aboard the 32-foot boat and safely back to shore after nearly half an hour.

Jared Thaxter, who was the third man on Dorr's team alongside Shawn Dowling, his stern man, told ABC News he "just started going [out] with them as the third man about a week ago."

Thaxter shared Dorr's post on his own page and commented, "It was seriously the coolest thing to see."