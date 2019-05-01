The longest pedestrian bridge in North America is set to open in Tennessee on May 17.

The Gatlingburg SkyBridge stretches 680 feet and will offer "spectacular and awe-inspiring" views of the Smokey Mountains, according to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park website.

The middle portion of the bridge is outfitted with glass panels to give individuals a glimpse of the deep valley 140 feet below.

Wildfires in November 2016 destroyed the park's chairlift and shop, which have now been rebuilt, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park general manager Randy Watson said in a statement.

"The Gatlinburg SkyLift is an instantly recognizable landmark in the downtown area, and we wanted to preserve its history and all treasured memories in our expansion,” Watson said. "We’re proud to say that the ‘Best Seat in Gatlinburg’ is back and better than ever with these breathtaking new additions.”

Boyne Resorts

The park has also added a SkyDeck on top of Crockett Mountain, which will include a snack shop, bar and gift shop in addition to the observation area, ABC Knoxville affiliate WATE reported.

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world is the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Randa, Switzerland, which measures in at about 1,621 feet.