Louisville mass shooting suspect's brain will be tested for CTE, family spokesperson says

Five people were killed and eight others were injured in Monday's mass shooting.

The brain of Louisville, Kentucky, mass shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE, a family spokesperson told ABC News.

The results of the testing will take several weeks, spokesperson Pete Palmer said.

Sturgeon, 25, allegedly killed five people and injured eight others in Monday's mass shooting at Old National Bank. Sturgeon, who worked at the bank, was armed with an AR-15 and was killed by officers at the scene.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in those with a history of repetitive brain trauma -- often athletes and veterans.

Former NFL player Phillip Adams, who police said killed six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 2021, had CTE at the time he carried out the mass shooting, according to the Boston University CTE Center. CTE can only be formally diagnosed after an autopsy. Adams, who spent 21 years playing tackle football, died from a self-inflicted gunshot after the shooting.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Sturgeon experienced multiple concussions from playings sports as a child.

Sturgeon's mother called 911 the morning of the shooting, telling the dispatcher, "He's never hurt anyone, he's a really good kid."

The suspect's family said in a statement Tuesday, "While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened."

"No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community," the family added.

