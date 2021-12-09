Made in America: Companies featured by ABC's David Muir prepare for the holidays

These American-made companies are using sustainability and creativity.

Holiday wrapping paper company Wrappily, in Mount Vernon, Washington, is taking a creative -- and sustainable -- twist on the Christmas must-have.

Founder Sarah Smith said that nothing goes to waste at Wrappily and that their paper is completely compostable.

"Over the holidays, millions and millions of pounds of wrapping paper are going to end up in our landfills," said Smith. "[At Wrappily] the result is a wrapping paper that is compostable, as easy to recycle as your daily newspaper. It looks beautiful, and it's 100% made in America."

In California, the company Tea Drops is also trying to make a difference. They've created a tea that dissolves in your cup -- without a bag.

Founder Sashee Chandran said they've partnered with the nonprofit Thirst Project to build clean-water wells around the world.

"Every box of tea we sell, we donate enough to supply clean water to those in need," she said. "So far we've built four water wells."