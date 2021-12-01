Made in America: Companies show ABC's David Muir how they are giving back during the holidays

These American-made items are the gifts that keep on giving.

In Northfield, Vermont, sock company Darn Tough Vermont is hard at work sewing socks for the colder weather.

For years, the company had donated 100% of their online proceeds to the Vermont Food Bank on Giving Tuesday. They reported Tuesday that they've already donated 1 million meals.

In Ipswich, Massachusetts, company Ipswich River Craft makes customized signs. Owner Pamela Tomlin said the company uses nautical flag signs to spell out personalized messages.

"What we're making are nautical flag signs. Every letter in the alphabet has a different flag. So, we spell out last names, boat names, initials and we're making one for you!" said Tomlin.

The company, which launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has now made 1,600 signs.

Tomlin said they are donating $25 to Homes for our Troops for every sign sold.

"[Homes for our Troops] is an organization that basically makes housing for vets that are disabled," said Tomlin.

Tomlin also added that she made a sign for "World News Tonight."

"In case you're wondering what it says," she said. "[The sign] says 'Made in America.'"

