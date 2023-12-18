Made In America: Oprah Winfrey shares her 'Favorite Things' of the year

"Help support and create American jobs. What's better than that?" Winfrey said.

It's that time of year again. Oprah Winfrey's 'Favorite Things' -- Made in America!

For the third year running, Winfrey is sharing her favorite things on "World News Tonight" to highlight the American-made products to put under the tree this year.

Oprah Winfrey collaborates with "World News Tonight" to share some of her favorite things of 2023 that are made in America. Courtesy of Oprah Daily

"Made in America is a favorite thing of mine," Winfrey said. "Give a 'Favorite Thing,' made in America, and help support and create American jobs."

"What's better than that this holiday season?" she added.

On a 700-acre farm in Point Reyes Station, California, – just outside San Francisco – the Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company is making a variety of cheeses that landed on Winfrey's list this year.

Bob Giacomini started the farm in 1959, creating milk to sell to the local creamery, according to the Point Reyes website. Now, his daughters Jill, Lynn, and Diana are the second generation of the family-owned and women-owned company is making artisan farmstead cheese, employing 120 workers.

Jill, Lynn and Diana Giacomini share about the family-owned company started by their father, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, in California. Courtesy of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

The three sisters presented Point Reyes' Celebration Collection, which was specifically curated for Winfrey. The spread includes Toma, TomaRashi, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, Bay Blue and Quinta cheeses, as well as pecan biscuits and raspberry jalapeño jam, and a wooden cheese knife.

The TomaTruffle cheese is Winfrey's personal favorite on the platter.

Dear Sundays co-founder Amy Ling Lin shares about her company based in New York City that sells nontoxic nail polish. Courtesy of Dear Sundays

Dear Sundays, a nail care brand that is focused on wellness and community, is next on Winfrey's list of American-made products that made her favorite things list this year.

The company is based in New York City, and say their 74 workers can make up to 1,000 bottles of non-toxic, salon-grade nail polish per day – all created in America.

Founder and owner Amy Ling Lin shared about their product, Box of 3, which includes a set of three different nail polishes that either varieties of red, purple or nude colors.

"It’s vegan, non toxic, so all our nail polish you’ll see is safe for pregnant women to use," Lin said, adding that it's also friendly to use on children's nails.

Dr. Kyri Mosley stands in her store, Kyri's Kookies, based in Dallas, Georgia with her staff. Courtesy of Kyri's Kookies

In Dallas, Georgia, Dr. Kyri Mosley turned a passion for baking into a business, Kyri's Kookies, and made it on Winfrey's list.

Four years ago, Mosley was diagnosed with a rare Stage 4 Ewing sarcoma. After an aggressive treatment plan, she went into remission.

As a way of thanking the medical team that helped save her life, Mosley made them kookies from the heart. With positive feedback and a leap of faith, she soon decided to follow her dream and bake her kookies full-time.

Kyri’s Kookies say they employ 20 workers that make 3,300 kookies a day, adding up to over 1.2 million per year.

