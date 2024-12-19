Made in America: Oregon business gives back to fire house that fought off wildfires

A Oregon vineyard and olive mill turned wine damaged by wildfire smoke into a new product and expressed their gratitude to the people who saved their business by giving some of the proceeds to Dayton's fire district.

Owned for more than 50 years, Durant Vineyards and Olive Mill employs 54 workers, who help make 10,000 gallons of olive oil a year and 60,000 bottles of wine this year alone -- all made in America.

Durant at Red Ridge Farms workers in Dayton, Oregon. Durant at Red Ridge Farms

"Some of the best olive oils in the world are being made right here in Dayton, Oregon," second generation owner Paul Durant said. "We make a jalapeño oil … a lemon, an orange [and] the fan favorite, garlic."

Durant's wines range from pinot noirs to whites, rosés and sparkling.

But when devastating wildfires ravaged the West Coast in September 2020, gallons of wine were left undrinkable. Instead of throwing them out, Durant thought of a better idea -- turning smokey wine into barbecue sauce.

Dayton Fire District’s Lieutenant, Jeremy McLoud, holding Durant at Red Ridge Farms' Pinot Noir BBQ Sauce. Dayton Fire District

So, Pinot Noir BBQ Sauce was born. It donated 5% of proceeds from the sauce to the local Dayton Fire Department, who helped fight the wildfires and saved Durant's vineyards.

"By making this barbecue sauce, they're giving back to the fire district here," Dayton Fire District Lieutenant Jeremy McLoud said.

Tokens & Icons workers inside their Berkeley, California factory. Tokens & Icons

Also on the West Coast and saving items seemingly destined for the trash is Tokens & Icons in Berkeley, California. The company takes old MLB bats and uniforms, as well as NHL hockey sticks and goal posts -- all used in real games -- and transforms them into bottle openers, wallets, winter hats and bracelets.

Founded by Ward Wallau more than 34 years ago in New York City, the idea started by creating cuff links featuring the iconic retired subway tokens. Now, Tokens & Icons brings "new life and purpose" to everyday objects of the past, according to their website.

Tokens & Icons founder Ward Wallau with worker Ron Trumbull. Tokens & Icons

With just nine employees, Wallau personally knows everyone in the factory, including Ron Trumbull, who he's worked alongside for over 20 years.

MLB baseballs are carefully unwound and hand braided into bracelets, hockey goal posts and baseball bats are transformed into bottle openers and baseball uniforms are sewn into wallets -- everything made in America.

