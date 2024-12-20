Made in America: 'World News Tonight' celebrates small businesses from coast to coast

As "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir continues showcasing small businesses during the 2024 holiday season, gift ideas are flowing in from California to Connecticut.

Ideas for American-made gifts are pouring in from around the country, including cast iron cookware from the company Lodge Cast Iron. Lodge Cast Iron

In South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Mike Otterman is CEO of the fifth generation family-owned cookware company Lodge Cast Iron. The company was founded by Joseph Lodge in 1896 and is the oldest manufacturer of cast iron cookware in America.

"We employ 563 people, and every year we make 10 million pieces of cast iron cookware," Otterman said.

Mike Otterman is CEO of Lodge Cast Iron, based in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. Lodge Cast Iron

The company had 20 new hires this year and is still looking to expand its team.

In Novato, California, outside San Francisco, Wagster Treats makes healthy dog treats with natural ingredients. Some of their treat flavors include "Banana and Toasted Coconut" and "Apple and Toasted Almond."

Wagster Treats operates as a social enterprise created by the nonprofit Homeward Bound of Marin, helping those struggling with homelessness gain employment skills. The nonprofit runs the job-training program "Fresh Starts Culinary Academy," where Wagster Treats employees are hired from.

Sallie Miller, Homeward Bound of Marin's director of social enterprise, told "World News Tonight" that the dog treats are "all made by our graduates who have faced homelessness and are rewriting their futures for themselves, their families and their community."

Sallie Miller is the Director of Social Enterprise at Homeward Bound of Marin, the nonprofit that oversees Wagster Treats. Courtesy of Sallie Miller

Their team made more than 30,000 bags of treats this year and hopes to increase production capacity in 2025, as they have a new production facility that is slated to open in the spring.

"The more treats we can sell, the more jobs we can create for our graduates," Miller said.

Another gift idea for American-made presents comes from East Hampton, Connecticut, where the sixth generation family-owned company Bevin Bells is based. The company, which was founded in 1832, is the only dedicated bell manufacturer in the U.S.

Cici Bevin is President of the company Bevin Bells, based in East Hampton, Connecticut. Bevin Bros. Mfg.

One of their bells was used in the 1946 classic "It's a Wonderful Life." Today, the company has 25 workers, making more than a half million bells a year, including an ornament bell inspired by the iconic holiday movie.

"Made in America is really truly what we are all about, and I think it defines pretty much every way that we approach our business," Cici Bevin, the company's president, said.

This photo from 1905 shows the original Bevin Bells factory in East Hampton, Connecticut. Bevin Bells Old Factory

Bevin said that the company has had to overcome challenges, such as a fire that burned down its factory in 2012, and go through periods of transition, but it has always found a way to keep going.

"I just feel very proud to be able to be a part of the family legacy and have my piece of this history," Bevin said.

