Madeline Swegle makes history as US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot The achievement was celebrated by celebrities and politicians.

The U.S. Navy celebrated a historic moment this week as it announced Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle was set to become its first Black female tactical fighter pilot.

Swegle has earned her wings as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot and will receive her "Wings of Gold" in late July, according to a tweet posted on Thursday by the Chief of Naval Air Training.

The Chief of Naval Air Training congratulated Swegle with a "BZ," or "Bravo Zulu," a naval term meaning "well done."

"BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus," wrote the Chief of Naval Air Training. "Swegle is the @USNavy's first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH!"

The announcement comes more than four decades after women first received their wings in the Navy. Capt. Rosemary B. Mariner, the first woman to command an operational naval aviation squadron, earned her wings in 1974, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command website.

Brenda Robinson, who earned her wings in 1980, became the first African American female graduate from the Navy's Aviation Officer Candidate School, according to the nonprofit organization Women in Aviation.

Lt j.g. Madeline Swegle, assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron (VT) 21 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, exits a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft after completing her final flight of the undergraduate Tactical Air (Strike) pilot training syllabus, July 7, 2020. Anne Owens/U.S. Navy

Swegle, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, is receiving an outpouring of praise and support for her achievement.

"Very proud of LTJG Swegle," wrote Rear Adm. Paula D. Dunn, the Navy's vice chief of information, via Twitter on Thursday. "Go forth and kick butt."

"Congratulations, LTJG Swegle!" tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday. "You make the @USNavy and our country stronger."

Pioneering athlete Billie Jean King, comedian D.L. Hughley, Sen. Kamala Harris and former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly were among those who also congratulated Swegle.

The Navy did not immediately respond to requests for further details on the achievement.

Swegle's achievement comes as Black Lives Matter protests continue nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality, incited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.