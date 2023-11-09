Maine mass shooting to be investigated by independent commission

An independent commission will investigate last month's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 people dead and 13 others wounded, the state's governor and attorney general announced Thursday.

Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a joint statement that the seven-member commission will have the authority to probe all aspects of the shooting, including how the alleged gunman, 40-year-old Robert Card, a U.S. Army reservist, managed to carry out the attack despite displaying glaring signals that his mental health was on a drastic decline leading up to the Oct. 25 shooting.

The commission -- made up of legal, investigative and mental health experts -- will "determine the facts of the October 25th shootings in Lewiston, including the months preceding the shootings and the police response to them," according to the governor's office.

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Oct. 25, 2023. Robert F. Bukaty/AP, FILE

"All that we ask is that you follow the facts, wherever they may lead, and that you do so in an independent and objective manner, biased by no one and guided only by the pursuit of truth," Mills and Frey wrote in their letter to the independent commission. "As we have said, the complete facts and circumstances -- including any failures or omissions -- must be brought to light and known by all. The families of the victims, those who were injured, and the people of Maine and the nation deserve nothing less."

The mass shooting unfolded in two locations: a bowling alley where a children's league was taking place and a local bar and grill. The suspected gunman was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a massive manhunt.

"Maine is on what will be a long and difficult road to healing. As we have said, a cornerstone of our ability to heal as a people and as a state is to know the truth -- in this case, the full and unvarnished facts of what happened on October 25, the months that led up to it, and the law enforcement response to it," the letter from Mills and Frey to the commission states.

The members appointed to the commission include Daniel Wathen, former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Court, who will serve as the investigative panel's chair.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by the responsibility that Governor Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey have bestowed on me and the other members of the Independent Commission," Wathen said in a statement. "It is the most important inquiry for truth that I have ever received."

Other members appointed to the commission are Dr. Debra Baeder, the former chief forensic psychologist for the State Forensic Service in Maine; George "Toby" Dilworth, former assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maine; and Ellen Gorman, a former associate justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Also appointed to the commission are Dr. Anthony Ng, a psychiatrist and medical director of community services for the Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, Maine; Geoffrey Rushlau, a former district court judge who served as a prosecuting attorney in Maine for 37 years; and Paula Silsby, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Maine.

The independent commission will be funded through the Office of the Attorney General and have the "full scope of needed resources," including additional investigatory powers to be determined and requested by the commission, according to the governor's office.

"At this time of great sadness for the families of the victims, the citizens of Lewiston, and the entire state of Maine, determining the facts for all those impacted is paramount to our ability to move forward and heal," the letter from Mills and Frey to the commission states.