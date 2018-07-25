Major flooding set to hit East Coast as West endures scorching temperatures

Excessive rain and major flooding are expected to hit central Pennsylvania Wednesday, potentially sparking evacuations.

Flash flood watches and warnings are stretching from South Carolina to New York state Wednesday and a flood advisory was even issued for New York City.

Update water rescue; 100 block of Atando Ave; CFD crews evacuated 5 occupants from a business due to flooding; no injuries reported; pic.twitter.com/bTJCaYaKnm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 24, 2018

This is why emergency personnel always say turn around, don’t drown. Accotink Creek has swallowed up a car here on Woodburn Road in Annandale Virginia. Live next on @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/lEv9lTWa0j — John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) July 24, 2018

As of Wednesday morning, the rainfall reached:



-- 13.76 inches near Dunkirk, Maryland

-- 10.54 inches in some parts of Pennsylvania

-- 5.73 inches in Washington, D.C.

-- 9.5 inches in some parts of Virginia

-- 8.04 inches in some parts of North Carolina



The highest threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding Wednesday will be in the Northeast from Philadelphia to especially just west of the city and up to Binghamton, New York.

As the East Coast gets drenched, the West Coast has been hit by record heat.

Burbank, California, is expected to reach 100 degrees Wednesday; Las Vegas will be 113 degrees; Phoenix will be 115 degrees; while Palm Springs will face a scorching 119 degrees.

The heat stretches to the north, too: Sacramento Wednesday is forecast to reach a whopping 107 degrees; Medford, Oregon, will be 103; and Portland will reach 96 degrees.