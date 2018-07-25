Major flooding set to hit East Coast as West endures scorching temperatures

Jul 25, 2018, 9:30 AM ET
PHOTO: John Gonzalez posted this image to ABCs Twitter account with the caption "This is why emergency personnel always say turn around, don’t drown. Accotink Creek has swallowed up a car here on Woodburn Road in Annandale Va.," July 24, 2018.Play@ABC7John/Twitter
Excessive rain and major flooding are expected to hit central Pennsylvania Wednesday, potentially sparking evacuations.

Flash flood watches and warnings are stretching from South Carolina to New York state Wednesday and a flood advisory was even issued for New York City.

As of Wednesday morning, the rainfall reached:

-- 13.76 inches near Dunkirk, Maryland
-- 10.54 inches in some parts of Pennsylvania
-- 5.73 inches in Washington, D.C.
-- 9.5 inches in some parts of Virginia
-- 8.04 inches in some parts of North Carolina

The highest threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding Wednesday will be in the Northeast from Philadelphia to especially just west of the city and up to Binghamton, New York.

As the East Coast gets drenched, the West Coast has been hit by record heat.

Burbank, California, is expected to reach 100 degrees Wednesday; Las Vegas will be 113 degrees; Phoenix will be 115 degrees; while Palm Springs will face a scorching 119 degrees.

The heat stretches to the north, too: Sacramento Wednesday is forecast to reach a whopping 107 degrees; Medford, Oregon, will be 103; and Portland will reach 96 degrees.

PHOTO: An ABC News weather map shows record heat in the West.ABC News
An ABC News weather map shows record heat in the West.

