Major storm moving east, affecting millions during holiday travel The storm has already brought 3 feet of snow to parts of Southern California.

A major storm is moving from west to east with heavy snow and ice plus the threat of flooding and damaging winds.

Already the storm has brought up to 3 feet of snow to the mountains in Southern California, shutting down interstates.

Friday and overnight, up to 18 inches of snow fell in the Arizona mountains and up to 15 inches fell in the southern Colorado Rockies.

As the storm moves east it will encounter cold and warm air, turning snow into ice for the Plains. Already several vehicular crashes have been reported from the Texas panhandle to Nebraska due to slick roads.

Ahead of the storm, this morning 16 states from Arizona to Massachusetts are under snow, flood and ice alerts.

This morning, the storm system is strengthening in the Plains and stretches from Texas to Wisconsin. Snow and ice are falling in the northern Plains, and heavy rain with strong storms are developing in the South.

As the storm moves east through the day, severe storms will be possible from Texas to Missouri, with damaging winds and even a chance of an isolated tornado.

By Sunday, the storm system will move into the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and all the way to the Gulf Coast.

In the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains, heavy snow with whiteout conditions is possible, with ice and sleet further east into the western Great Lakes.

More severe storms are expected in the South as the weather system moves east.

By Sunday night into Monday morning, the leading edge of the storm will move into the Northeast, with ice and snow in New England and heavy rain in the Mid-Atlantic from Washington, D.C. to New York City. Traveling on Monday morning will be not fun in the Northeast.

This weekend, 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected from Nebraska to the Dakotas. Also, up to a half an inch of pure ice could accumulate in parts of Upper Midwest Saturday into Sunday.

By Monday into Tuesday, some areas in the Northeast could see 6 inches of snow with ice and sleet on top of that.