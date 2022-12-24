Mall of America lifts lockdown after reported shooting

The Mall of America in Minnesota was on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. local time, the mall said the lockdown was lifted and everyone inside should leave the building.

Forty-five minutes earlier, the mall had posted the following message: "Mall of America is currently under lockdown. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates."

Bloomington Police said the "Mall Of America shooting scene has been secured," adding that people should continue to avoid the area.

