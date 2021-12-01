Man accused of discharging gun in Atlanta airport turns himself in to police

The 42-year-old suspect had been at large for over a week.

The man allegedly responsible for an accidental gun discharge at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport turned himself in on Tuesday, police say.

Kenny Wells, 42, reportedly accidentally set off the gun, which was detected during an X-ray scan at the airport's main checkpoint, while grabbing for it during a bag search on Nov. 20, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The transportation security officer "advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged," the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement the day of the incident.

Following the gunshot, the suspect reportedly fled the scene and was at large for over a week, police said.

Wells turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail, Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

He is charged with carrying a weapon at a commercial service airport, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm on the property of another and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A week ago, on Nov. 23, police found the firearm in a trash can on airport property, police said.

Officials say the case is still pending investigation.