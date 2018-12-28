The suspect accused of gunning down a Northern California police officer was taken into custody Friday in Bakersfield, California, following a massive manhunt, officials said Friday.

The suspect, Gustavo Perez Arriaga, fled in his car after shooting Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

Arriaga, 32, has known gang affiliations and tried to flee to Mexico after his alleged crime, authorities said Friday.

Arriaga's brother and co-worker were arrested and accused of acting as accomplices, authorities said.

Singh's brother, Reggie Singh, burst into tears as he thanked law enforcement for working so quickly to make an arrest.

"I'd like to thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said at a news conference, overcome with emotion.

Merced Police Department

Ronil Singh, a native of Fiji, had been with the Newman Police Department since July 2011, the sheriff's office said. He previously served with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department, according to a statement from California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Ronil Singh is survived by his wife and 5-month-old son, according to officials.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting after Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said the suspect was in the country illegally.

"This suspect -- unlike Ron, who immigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety, public service and being a police officer -- is in our country illegally," Christianson said Thursday.

Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department

"There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop," Trump tweeted Thursday. "Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!"

The details about Arriaga's immigration status were not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.