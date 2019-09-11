Man allegedly stabs 5 coworkers with folding knife, motive unknown: Tallahassee Police

Sep 11, 2019, 1:31 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman talks to an officer on scene after a relative was stabbed before a job interview at Dyke Industries on Sept. 11, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. PlayTallahassee Democrat via USA Today Network
WATCH Man stabs 5 coworkers in knife attack: Police

A man allegedly stabbed five co-workers with a folding knife at their Tallahassee, Florida, workplace Wednesday morning before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

The five victims were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive, interim Police Chief Steven Outlaw said at a news conference.

The stabbing at Dyke Industries, a wholesale building material supplier, was reported to 911 at about 8:33 a.m., Outlaw said.

PHOTO: Authorities are on the scene after multiple people were reportedly stabbed near Maryland Circle in Tallahassee, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019. WTXL
Authorities are on the scene after multiple people were reportedly stabbed near Maryland Circle in Tallahassee, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019.
PHOTO: A woman talks to an officer on scene after a relative was stabbed before a job interview at Dyke Industries on Sept. 11, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Tallahassee Democrat via USA Today Network
A woman talks to an officer on scene after a relative was stabbed before a job interview at Dyke Industries on Sept. 11, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla.
(MORE: 12 killed after gunman opens fire 'indiscriminately' at Virginia Beach office: Police)

Police engaged the suspect, Antwann Brown, 41, about one block away from Dyke Industries and took him into custody almost immediately, police said.

Outlaw noted the "heroic actions" of Brown's coworkers, who armed themselves with whatever they could to hold Brown at bay and keep him from escaping.

While Outlaw said a motive is unclear, he also said it seems the suspect "sought out" certain victims.

PHOTO: Members of the sheriffs department secure the scene of a multiple stabbing in Tallahassee, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019. Tallahassee Democrat via USA Today Network
Members of the sheriff's department secure the scene of a multiple stabbing in Tallahassee, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019.

Brown clocked in at 8 a.m. Wednesday. After he was "engaged in some kind of a dispute," was told to clock out, Outlaw said. The dispute appeared to be verbal, not physical, and it's not clear what it involved.

Brown clocked out at 8:20 a.m. but didn't immediately leave, Outlaw said.

(MORE: Aurora shooting suspect opened fire during termination meeting: Police)

"He may have sought out certain offices or certain people," Outlaw added. "We don't have those dynamics yet."

The attack appeared spontaneous, police said.

Brown had worked at Dyke Industries about 3.5 months and didn't appear to have any pending employment issues, Outlaw said.