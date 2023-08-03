Man arrested after attacking flight attendant with 'sharp object' on plane: Police

The suspect was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged attack with a “sharp object” on a flight arriving in New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Nelson Montgomery, who was on a flight arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport, allegedly injured himself with a sharp object once the plane landed at approximately 4:00 p.m. before attacking a flight attendant with the same object, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“[Montgomery] grabbed a flight attendant. She suffered two superficial lacerations from the sharp object and was later treated on scene,” authorities said in a statement detailing the ordeal. “Montgomery was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him.”

Montgomery was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening and was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, police said.

Authorities did not release the medical status or the identity of the flight attendant who was the target of Montgomery’s attack.

The suspect was charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery, police said.

It is unclear what the suspect’s motive was in the attack but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.