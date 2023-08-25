Man arrested for allegedly stalking Drew Barrymore near her New York home

The man who allegedly caused a scare during Drew Barrymore’s appearance at an event in Manhattan on Monday night was arrested near the star’s Southampton home, police said.

Chad Michael Busto, 43, was charged with misdemeanor stalking in the fourth degree. He pleaded not guilty in Southampton Town Justice Court at his arraignment Friday morning.

He was released without bail and ordered to stay away from Barrymore. He will have to wear a tracking device for 60 days.

Video shared on social media shows Barrymore being whisked off the stage on Monday during her appearance at the 92nd Street Y when a man reported to be Busto approached the stage and tried to talk with her. He was quickly removed, and she later returned to the stage.

Chad Michael Busto is seen in a booking photo released by the Southampton Town Police. Southampton Town Police

Busto was then spotted riding a bicycle on Wednesday in Sagaponack on Long Island, asking residents for directions to Barrymore’s farmhouse, Southampton police said. She was not at home at the time.

East Hampton police located him the next day and took him into custody. He was subsequently turned over to Southampton Township police for processing.

Busto, of Washington, D.C., has a lengthy criminal record of arrests from around the country, including for stalking, harassment and criminal trespass, court records show.

Busto is due back in court on Sept. 12.