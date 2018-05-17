Man arrested for allegedly having an unregistered destructive device amid investigation into deadly explosion

May 17, 2018, 9:42 AM ET
PHOTO: Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.PlayMindy Schauer/AP
WATCH Authorities believe explosive package caused fatal blast

A Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of having an unregistered destructive device amid the investigation into a deadly explosion at a day spa, the FBI said.

But Stephen Beal, 59, has not been charged in connection with the Tuesday explosion that killed a day-spa owner at her Aliso Viejo, California, spa, federal authorities cautioned.

The explosion doesn't appear to have been an accident, the FBI said Wednesday.

PHOTO: The aftermath of an explosion at a building in Aliso Viejo, California, May 15, 2018.Zubin Ghafari-Saravi
The aftermath of an explosion at a building in Aliso Viejo, California, May 15, 2018.

PHOTO: The scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., is pictured May 15, 2018.Raul Hernandez
The scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., is pictured May 15, 2018.

The working theory is that the blast was from a device, the FBI said. Preliminary indications are that the device was inside a package delivered to the business, two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The motive wasn't clear, the FBI said Wednesday.

During the investigation into the explosion, officials served a search warrant at Beal's Long Beach, California, home and found the destructive device, the FBI said today.

PHOTO: Orange County first responders at the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018. ABC News
Orange County first responders at the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Firefighters and first responders at the scene of a building explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.ABC News
Firefighters and first responders at the scene of a building explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.

Beal is expected to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana this afternoon.

The FBI did not immediately provide additional information.

Deadly explosion at California day spa wasn't an accident, officials say

At least 1 killed, 3 injured after mysterious explosion rocks medical building

The Tuesday blast sent plumes of white smoke into the air and debris flying into the parking lot.

PHOTO: The scene of an explosion at an medical building in Aliso Viejo, Calif., is pictured May 15, 2018.ABC News
The scene of an explosion at an medical building in Aliso Viejo, Calif., is pictured May 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Firefighters and first responders at the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.ABC News
Firefighters and first responders at the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.

Witness Dong Shin told ABC News he heard a booming sound and then "felt the ground shake."

When he saw fire and debris, Shin said, his first thought was a bomb.

The scene has been rendered safe.

PHOTO: People are evacuated after a building explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.ABC News
People are evacuated after a building explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Firefighters and sheriffs deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby.Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP
Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby.

Comments