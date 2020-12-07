Man arrested for breaking into former home of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Officers found the man laying on the couch in the basement.

Officers responded to a radio call just before 6 a.m. for a residential alarm at the home in the town of Brookline, about 5 miles southwest of Boston. Multiple alarms were activated as public safety dispatchers monitored the suspect on a surveillance camera.

The suspect was sitting on the couch in the basement of the residence when officers arrived on scene, according to a press release from the Brookline Police Department.

The officers arrested Zanini Cineus, 34, who previously lived in Brockton, Massachusetts, but is currently homeless.

Cineus faces charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing, police said. He was expected to be arraigned in Brookline District Court later Monday.

The district court in Wrentham, some 30 miles southwest of Brookline, had several active warrants out for Cineus's arrest stemming from incidents that occurred in the town of Foxborough late last year, according to police.

Brady, 43, and Bundchen, 40, had lived at the home with their three children while Brady was playing for the New England Patriots. The star quarterback was drafted by the NFL team in 2000 and subsequently led them to a number championships, winning a record six Super Bowl titles. The team's home stadium is located in Foxborough.

Brady and his family moved to Florida earlier this year, after he signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.