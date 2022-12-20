Man arrested for carving Nazi symbol onto family's menorah in Beverly Hills

The suspect was allegedly caught on surveillance video throwing rocks.

A man allegedly vandalized a large menorah and carved a Nazi symbol onto its base on the first night of Hanukkah, according to Beverly Hills, California, police.

A "beautiful menorah" at a Beverly Hills home was vandalized by a man who threw rocks and put a Nazi sign on its base, Beverly Hills mayor Lili Bosse tweeted.

Beverly Hills police said its officers responded to the private property at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect, Eric Brian King of Dallas was allegedly caught on surveillance video, police said.

King was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said.

Nazi symbols were carved on a menorah in Beverly Hills, Calif. ABC News

"We are in a state of emergency [with antisemitism] and it is up to us to fight it," the mayor told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

"I'm a daughter of a Holocaust survivor. My mom survived Auschwitz," Bosse said. "She always said to me every day: 'Tell the story. Never again.'"

Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Los Angeles, thanked the police department for its "swift response to this disgusting act of antisemitic vandalism."

Abrams encouraged anyone who sees an "incident of bigotry of any kind" to report it to the police and the ADL.

More charges against King are possible, according to police. He's due in court on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden condemned the rise in antisemitism across the U.S. and around the world at a Hanukkah reception at the White House Monday night.

"I recognize your fear, your hurt," he told the crowd, adding that he "will not be silent."

Biden said there's an increase in federal funding for physical security of synagogues and Jewish community centers.

"Today, we must all say clearly and forcefully, antisemitism and all forms of hate and violence in this country have no safe harbor in America," Biden said.

ABC News' Justin Gomez contributed to this report.