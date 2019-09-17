Man called police allegedly to say he stabbed daughter to death: Sheriff

Sep 17, 2019, 2:06 PM ET
A California man called police and allegedly confessed to stabbing his adult daughter, who died from her injuries, authorities said.

Joe Montes, 71, called the authorities at 8:30 a.m. Monday and "stated he stabbed his daughter," prompting responders to rush to the home in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Darlene Montes, 49, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where she died, according to the sheriff's office.

Joe Montes was there when authorities arrived and was taken to the Rancho Cucamonga police station for questioning, the sheriff's office said.

There is no known motive, according to the sheriff's office, and no suspects are outstanding.

Joe Montes has been arrested for murder and is due in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.