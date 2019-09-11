4-year-old escapes as brother, grandmother killed in murder-suicide, police say

Sep 11, 2019, 11:35 AM ET
PHOTO: A crime scene is depicted in this undated stock image.PlayGetty Images, FILE
WATCH News headlines today: Sept. 11, 2019

A 65-year-old man is accused of killing his wife and grandson and at his home in Nashville, before killing himself, while his 4-year-old granddaughter was able to escape the carnage and survive, police said.

Terry Majors, 64, is believed to have shot and killed his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, and his 6-year-old grandson, Ty Dodson, in an apparent double murder-suicide around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The 4-year-old ran to a neighbor for help and was unhurt, said police.

(MORE: 3 victims found dead after 911 operators warned of possible murder-suicide)

In a Facebook post from the boy's uncle, Chase Dodson, Dodson said Ty, who had turned six less than two weeks earlier, was visiting his maternal grandparents Saturday when the “visit went extremely wrong.”

Ty "was constantly smiling and wanting to take care of everyone," his former preschool teacher, Tabitha Collins, told ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN. "He has a little sister that’s in preschool this year, who he walks in and just makes sure that she would get to school and in the classroom okay."

(MORE: Couple, 5-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide in Houston: Sheriff)

"When those kids come into your classroom, they become your own and I can’t describe how much I love Ty," Collins said.

"Why?" she asked. "He’s so young."

The motive is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing, police said Wednesday.