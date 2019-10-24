A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after bullets from an automatic rifle ripped through a Philadelphia home, fatally shooting a 2-year-old girl in the head.

Two-year-old Nikolette Rivera was in her mother's arms in her North Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon when she was struck in the head, according to Philadelphia police.

This is 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera.

She was shot in her mother’s arms inside of their home. It was 3:30 in the afternoon.



She was the second young child shot this weekend. An 11-month-old boy is in extremely critical condition.



LATEST: https://t.co/UXikymyaRp pic.twitter.com/L5VZnnNJNi — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 21, 2019

Tips and surveillance video helped lead police to the two men charged in the murder of 2 year old Nikolette Rivera. This sign hanging outside family’s home in front of pink and white memorial reads, “Thank you for speaking up.” pic.twitter.com/ZlIZTGUULU — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) October 24, 2019

Pink balloons, teddy bears and memorial candles.

This is the home where Nikolette Rivera was shot and killed on Sunday at 3:30 in the afternoon. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lpDDJkveLd — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 21, 2019

A man cleaning carpets in the home was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized "in critical, but stable condition," police said. Nikolette's mother suffered a gunshot to the arm and a graze wound to the head, said police.

Freddie Perez, 30, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was formally charged Wednesday with charges including murder, said police.

On Wednesday, a second male suspect was taken into custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

"He has not yet been formally charged, so at this time we cannot identify him," police said Thursday. "This remains a highly active and fluid investigation."

Nikolette's death came one day after an 11-month-old boy was shot four times, including in the head and neck, while he was in the back of a car in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Hunting Park.

He has no chance for a full recovery and if he survives he most likely will be a quadriplegic, Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas Brown said Monday.

The little boy remains in critical condition, police said Thursday, and no arrests have been made.