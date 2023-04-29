Man and child rescued, 1 adult missing on California river

The incident happened on the Kaweah River in Tulare County.

A man and child were rescued from a California river Friday night, while another adult remains missing, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded to the Kaweah River in Tulare County, where the man and 7-year-old child were stranded on a rock in the middle of the river, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and teams from Tulare County Fire and Naval Air Station Lemoore base were able to recover the two, according to the sheriff's office, which shared images from the scene of rescuers using a raft to reach the stranded people.

Both were being treated at a local hospital following the rescue.

Crews were still searching for a missing adult who did not surface from the water, the sheriff's office said.

The rescue occurred at the Slick Rock Recreation Area, in the town of Three Rivers, near Sequoia National Park.

The Kaweah River is fed by runoff from the Sierra Nevada mountain range, which experienced a historic winter snowpack that has sparked flooding concerns as it melts.