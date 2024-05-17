Buscemi "is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes," a rep said.

Man in custody for punching actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan: Authorities

A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month, authorities said.

Buscemi was walking down the street just before noon on May 8 when he was punched in the face, suffering bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, according to the NYPD.

Steve Buscemi attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die" at the Museum of Modern Art, June 10, 2019, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FILE

Clifton Williams, who was identified as a suspect earlier in the week, was taken into custody in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Friday afternoon, authorities said. The officers were responding to a harassment call of a man yelling at people when they realized the suspect was Williams, authorities said.

The New York Police Department released this image of the man who allegedly assaulted Steve Buscemi. NYPD

A representative for Buscemi said the 66-year-old "Boardwalk Empire" star "is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes."

Buscemi, a native of Brooklyn, has starred in movies such as "Reservoir Dogs," "Fargo" and "Armageddon." He also has one Emmy win and eight nominations for his TV work.