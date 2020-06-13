Man dead after being shot by Atlanta police, GBI investigating Police were responding to a complaint of a man asleep at a Wendy's drive-thru.

A man was killed after reportedly being shot by an Atlanta police officer late Friday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

At 10:33 p.m. local time officers responded to a Wendy's restaurant after receiving a complaint that a man was asleep in a parked car in the drive-thru, authorities said. After failing a field sobriety test, officers said they attempted to place the male subject into custody. It was at that point when, according to GBI, that the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued.

At that point, an officer deployed a stun gun. Witness reports, according to GBI, said that is when the male subject grabbed the stun gun and was shot by police.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died following emergency surgery.

The name of the deceased has not been publicly released as authorities are still notifying next of kin.

One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the encounter but has already been released from the hospital, according to GBI.

Once the GBI concludes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 06: Law enforcement officers are seen on the grounds of the Georgia State Capitol during a protest against police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Atlanta, United States. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Friday night's deadly encounter with police led to large groups gathering at the scene, according to many social media videos.

Atlanta, along with cities across the U.S. and the world, has been the site of massive protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody on Memorial Day.

Floyd was killed after an officer reportedly pressed his knee against his neck for nearly night minutes. During the gruesome video, Floyd can be heard saying, "I can't breathe."

That video and Floyd's death sparked widespread protests again racism and police brutality throughout the U.S. Major demonstrations, including protesters taking over a precinct in Seattle, are continuing this weekend as many are calling on significant police reforms in their "Defund the Police" movement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.