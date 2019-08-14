Man dies after competing in taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies baseball game

Aug 14, 2019, 2:15 PM ET
PHOTO: An ambulance stock photo.PlaySTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: Aug. 14, 2019

A man died Tuesday night after competing in a taco eating contest at a Minor League Baseball game in Fresno, California, officials said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department identified the deceased man as 41-year-old Dana Hutchings, a Fresno resident.

(MORE: Disney star Cameron Boyce's parents on the death of their son)

He had been participating in the food contest at a Fresno Grizzlies baseball game before he was taken to the hospital, where he died, Tony Botti, spokesman for the sheriff's department, told ABC News.

PHOTO: An ambulance stock photo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
An ambulance stock photo.

Details around his death were not immediately clear, but Botti said the sheriff's office “have an idea” about his cause of death, but they are not yet ruling on a cause of death.

Botti did not elaborate further.

(MORE: With no family nearby, husband of El Paso shooting victim Margie Reckard welcomes strangers to her funeral)

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's office.

A spokesperson with the Fresno Grizzlies team and the Fresno County Coroner could not immediately be reached.

The team tweeted earlier Tuesday night that the game was the penultimate Taco Tuesday home game of the season.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.