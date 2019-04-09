An Arizona man has died after he attempted to remove a beehive from his backyard on his own, authorities said.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office was called to the man's home on Sunday evening after he had been stung multiple times, according to a press release. The man, identified as 51-year-old Epigmenio Gonzalez, was "covered with bees" in his front yard when deputies arrived, authorities said.

First responders then sprayed Gonzalez with water to allow medics to take him to the hospital. He later died at the Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office. It is unclear how many times he was stung.

Deputies later learned that Gonzalez had tried to remove the hive from a couch behind his home before the agitated bees attacked.

A female at the home also was stung multiple times and was hospitalized, authorities said. Several deputies and other first responders were stung as well but did not require medical attention.

Additional details were not immediately available.