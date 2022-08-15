Man fatally shot during youth football game near Dallas

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib, police said.

A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police.

Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.

Lancaster police said they're searching for Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," the Lancaster Police Department said in a press release. "During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male."

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to Lancaster police. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

The shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, Lancaster police officials said in the press release. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said if people have any information about Yaqub Salik Talib's whereabouts, please contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.

Lancaster is located in Dallas County.

ABC News' Marcus Moore and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.