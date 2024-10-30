Man fatally stabbed at Coney Island subway station

The man was stabbed in the thigh and back, police said.

A 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the back at a Brooklyn subway station late Tuesday, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call for an assault at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound to the back, according to the New York Police Department.

Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue terminal in Brooklyn, New York on April 14, 2016. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images, FILE

He was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Police have not made any arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

Subway train at Coney Island station. Coney Island, Brooklyn. Dosfotos/Getty Images, FILE

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family is notified, according to the NYPD.

The stabbing was the ninth murder in the subway system this year, according to New York ABC station WABC.

However, all transit crime was down 6.1% year-to-date from 2023 through Oct. 27, according to NYPD statistics. Murders were also down 8.4% in the city year-to-date from 2023.