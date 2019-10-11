Man found guilty in Florida State University law professor's murder

Oct 11, 2019, 2:58 PM ET
PHOTO: From left: Luis Rivera, Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia were charged in FSU law professor Dan Markels murder.PlayMiami Dade Police / Broward Sheriff's Office
WATCH Man confesses to involvement in murder of FSU professor as part of plea deal

More than five years after the murder of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, a jury found a Miami man guilty of his killing.

Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He faces the death penalty and will be sentenced on Monday.

A judge declared a mistrial after the jury couldn't come to a decision on the charges against Katherine Magbanua.

In 2016, Garcia and Magbanua were both charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder. Both pleaded not guilty. The jury is still deliberating on Magbanua's charges.

PHOTO: Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia of North Miami is a childhood friend of Rivera’s who also has a felony record and has had numerous run-ins with the law. Miami Dade Police Department
Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia of North Miami is a childhood friend of Rivera’s who also has a felony record and has had numerous run-ins with the law.

Garcia faces the death penalty and Magbanua is facing life in prison.

*Watch the full story on "20/20" FRIDAY at 9 p.m. ET on ABC*

Markel was shot in the head twice at his home on July 18, 2014. He died 15 hours later.

PHOTO: Police are trying to find the person who killed Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, 41. Courtesy FSU
Police are trying to find the person who killed Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, 41.

Prosecutors in the case argued that Garcia, Magbanua and Luis Rivera, who is now cooperating with prosecutors, were part of a plot to kill Markel and that they were hired by some members of Markel's ex-wife Wendi Adelson's family.

(MORE: Professor's Ex-Boyfriend Says Her Brother Discussed Killing Ex-Husband)

Wendi Adelson’s divorce to Markel had been finalized about a year before his murder. Per the divorce settlement, the couple was to share custody of the two children.

PHOTO: Magbanua was charged with first-degree murder and she and Garcia are currently standing trial for their roles in Markel’s death. Broward Sheriffs Office
Magbanua was charged with first-degree murder and she and Garcia are currently standing trial for their roles in Markel’s death.

During divorce negotiations, Wendi Adelson petitioned to relocate from Tallahassee with their young children some 450 miles south to Coral Springs, close to where her family lived. The Adelsons were incensed when a judge denied that petition.

(MORE: How Cops Caught Suspected Hit Men in FSU Professor Murder)

According to police, surveillance images of the getaway car lead them to identify it as a rental car and track it to Rivera and Garcia.

PHOTO: Surveillance shows the car Dan Markels murderers left the scene in. Tallahassee Police Department
Surveillance shows the car Dan Markel's murderers left the scene in.

Police say Rivera is a leader in the North Miami branch of the notorious Latin Kings gang. In 2016, he struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to second degree murder and confessing to his role in Markel’s murder in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, concurrent with a 12 year sentence he was already serving on an unrelated charge.

PHOTO: Police say Luis Rivera is a leader in the Miami branch of the notorious Latin Kings gang, which has an especially strong presence there. Miami Dade Police Department
Police say Luis Rivera is a leader in the Miami branch of the notorious Latin Kings gang, which has an especially strong presence there.

Rivera, a childhood friend of Garcia, said he was promised $35,000 to accompany him to Tallahassee for the hit on Markel. Garcia, who already had a felony record and more than 20 run-ins with the law, fired the gun killing Markel, according to Rivera.

(MORE: Undercover Agent Confronts Slain Professor's Ex-Mother-in-Law )

Rivera also claimed Katherine Magbanua had organized the plan on behalf of someone who was only referred to as “the lady,” who would pay them for the killing.

Magbanua, who dated Garcia on and off for ten years, has two children with him. She also dated Markel’s former brother-in-law Charlie Adelson during a time period that overlapped with Markel’s murder.

(MORE: Police Video Shows Woman Hearing About Slaying of Her Ex)

Magbanua was arrested in 2016 for Markel’s murder. Investigators say they uncovered a number of checks she received from the Adelson’s family dental practice, signed by Donna Adelson, Wendi and Charlie Adelson’s mother, but could not find evidence that she had been employed there. She testified that her work largely consisted of projects for Charlie Adelson.

Attorneys for each of the Adelsons issued a joint statement denying any involvement in the crime. None of the Adelsons has been charged.

"For five years, the state has picked through every piece of Charlie’s life ... looking for any excuse to charge him," Charlie Adelson’s attorney told ABC News. "But there is nothing there. There’s no case against Charlie."

"The presentations by the prosecution and the defense, as well as Wendi's own testimony, have demonstrated beyond any doubt that she had no involvement in this terrible tragedy," Wendi Adelson's attorney told ABC News. "Wendi, and her sons, continue to mourn the loss of their father. Wendi has complete faith in our court system to ensure that justice will be done."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.